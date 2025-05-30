New hospital ship highlights China's efforts to deliver public security goods

Xinhua) 11:01, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday confirmed the commissioning of the country's third large-scale hospital ship, "Auspicious Ark," underscoring such ships' role in providing public security goods to the international community.

The "Auspicious Ark," is China's third domestically designed and built 10,000-tonne-class hospital ship, said spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang at a regular press conference.

Equipped with combat-ready capabilities and advanced medical facilities, the new hospital ship joins the "Peace Ark" and "Silk Road Ark" as a core asset for maritime medical support operations, Zhang noted.

He also emphasized the ship's multiple missions, which include delivering international humanitarian medical services, providing emergency medical relief during major disasters, and promoting military medical exchanges.

