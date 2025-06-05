Soldiers cross one-rope bridge

China Military Online) 10:05, June 05, 2025

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army uses the Army crawl to cross a one-rope bridge during a reconnaissance training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Hailin)

