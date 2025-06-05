Home>>
Soldiers cross one-rope bridge
(China Military Online) 10:05, June 05, 2025
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army uses the Army crawl to cross a one-rope bridge during a reconnaissance training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Hailin)
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army uses the Army crawl to cross a one-rope bridge during a reconnaissance training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Ma Hailin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.