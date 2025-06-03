Military working dogs in training

China Military Online) 09:15, June 03, 2025

A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force and his military working dog salute to each other during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)

A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force commands his military working dog to jump over an obstacle during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)

A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force commands his military working dog to jump through fire circles during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)

