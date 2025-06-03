Home>>
Military working dogs in training
(China Military Online) 09:15, June 03, 2025
A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force and his military working dog salute to each other during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)
A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force commands his military working dog to jump over an obstacle during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)
A soldier assigned to the 1st Mobile Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force commands his military working dog to jump through fire circles during a training exercise on May 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Liao Naixing and Ti Zhangfeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-10 fighter jet taxis on the runway
- Former senior Chinese military official Xu Qiliang passes away
- Chinese military delegation to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
- New hospital ship highlights China's efforts to deliver public security goods
- Chinese Air Force conducts first air-to-air refueling training at flight academy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.