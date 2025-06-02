LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort begins internal proof, trial operations
A show is staged to welcome visitors at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
Visitors are pictured at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
Visitors are pictured at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
Visitors have their access verified by a facial recognition device at the entrance to the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
A recreational facility is on test run at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
Visitors are pictured at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
A visitor enjoys herself at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort in Shanghai, east China, May 31, 2025. The resort began internal proof and trial operations Saturday, and is set to officially open to the public on July 5. (Xinhua/Chen Aiping)
