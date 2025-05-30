Shanghai exports jump 13.8 pct in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 08:48, May 30, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's exports surged by 13.8 percent year on year in the first four months of 2025, with April's total import and export value hitting a record high, Shanghai Customs data showed on Thursday.

The city's total foreign trade reached 1.4 trillion yuan (about 194.7 billion U.S. dollars) from January to April, an increase of 1 percent year on year. In April alone, imports and exports hit 399.35 billion yuan, rising more than 10 percent both year on year and month on month. Exports for the month grew 17.2 percent year on year, while imports climbed 8.1 percent.

Private enterprises, accounting for more than 70 percent of Shanghai's total number of foreign trade firms during the four-month period, were a key driver. Their import and export value exceeded 500 billion yuan, increasing by more than 20 percent year on year and indicating stronger endogenous growth momentum.

Shanghai traded with over 200 countries and regions during the period, achieving growth with 166 partners. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries was close to 600 billion yuan, up 11.9 percent year on year, while trade with the Middle East and Eastern Europe saw growth exceeding 20 percent.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products totaled 398.8 billion yuan, and accounting for over 60 percent of the city's total exports during the period. Imports of consumer goods bolstered domestic supply. Meat and cooking oil imports grew over 10 percent year on year, while specialty foods like Afghan nuts, Italian chocolate, Irish dairy products and Ethiopian coffee expanded the culinary options available to Chinese consumers.

