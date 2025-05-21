Shanghai boosts development of advanced manufacturing industry

Xinhua) 10:17, May 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the exterior view of Shanghai Sany Heavy Machinery Co., LTD. in Shanghai, east China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Taking manufacturing as the city's important support for core competitiveness, Shanghai is now vigorously developing advanced manufacturing industry, including heavy machinery manufacturing, intelligent manufacturing, clean energy manufacturing, intelligent robot and so on, in both the old industrial park of Minhang District and the Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Through efforts of these years, Shanghai has cultivated a number of high-end industrial clusters, pioneered in a series of innovations, and made breakthroughs in developing some high-tech products. The quality competitiveness index of Shanghai's manufacturing industry has ranked first in the country for consecutive 15 years.

This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the excavators waiting for shipment in Shanghai Sany Heavy Machinery Co., LTD. in Shanghai, east China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Staff members assemble customized lamps at the workshop of Shanghai Sportsbeams in Shanghai, east China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua)

An engineer checks optical chromaticity of the sports lighting fixtures at the R&D center of Sportsbeams in Shanghai, east China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua)

A technician works at the electrolyzer test area of a hydrogen technology company in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows excavators for export at Shanghai Sany Heavy Machinery Co., LTD. in Shanghai, east China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Technicians debug welding robots at the performance test area of Shanghai JAKA Robotics Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)