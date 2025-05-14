Time-honored brands in Shanghai benefit from refined departure tax refund policy

Xinhua) 08:40, May 14, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's tax authority has revealed a shopping rush for foreigners during the May Day holiday, with vintage brands showing renewed charm.

Official data showed the eastern Chinese city's sales under the departure tax refund policy soared by 150 percent year-on-year, and refund amounts jumped 170 percent from May 1 to 5.

The surge follows China's latest revisions to its management measures for tax refunds on shopping by overseas tourists. Notably, the refund eligibility threshold has been more than halved from 500 yuan (about 69 U.S. dollars) to 200 yuan, a move that has galvanized participation from traditional food and retail sectors.

Century-old Shanghai food brands such as Taikang Foods and Shao Wan Sheng have already registered as refund stores, while time-honored heavyweights like Cantonese cuisine shop Xinghualou, tea house Huang Long Tai, and First Foodhall, a one-stop shop for those looking for Chinese snacks and bites, are fast-tracking their entry into the program.

"Tax refunds not only offer price advantages to global customers but also bridge our heritage brands with the inbound tourism market. We aim to convert 'refund opportunities' into 'brand loyalty,' revitalizing these century-old names," said Lu Yanqing, an executive at Shao Wan Sheng.

The policy's impact is palpable in commercial hubs like Nanjing Road, a magnet for international tourists, where Jingdezhen porcelain shops saw holiday sales climb 38.7 percent. Cultural icons such as jade, silk and inkstones are also drawing foreign shoppers, with the Shanghai Silk Department Store Co., Ltd. generating 120,000 yuan in tax-refund sales via 30 transactions since the beginning of the year.

By blending convenience with cultural appeal, the policy is redefining "Chinese aesthetics" as a portable global commodity.

Efforts to expand refund-enabled outlets have transformed Nanjing Road into a tax-free shopping corridor, now home to 45 refund stores spanning food, apparel, healthcare, eyewear, jewelry and art. Among them are landmarks like Caitongdetang Pharmacy, Lao Feng Xiang Jewelry, and Duoyunxuan auction house, alongside vintage retailers such as New World City and Shanghai No.1 Department Store.

In Hongkou District, high-end qipao brand Manloulan has joined the initiative, leveraging the policy to fuse Shanghai's cultural heritage with global tastes.

"Our Shanghai-style qipao collections integrate intangible cultural craftsmanship with international aesthetics, resonating strongly with overseas clients. Since becoming a refund store, foreign customers now account for 40 percent of our traffic, partially driving a 35-percent sales growth in first quarter," shared Qiu Liming, president of the brand.

Digital upgrades further enhance the experience: shoppers can pre-fill refund forms by scanning QR codes, while electronic invoices can be integrated into the departure tax refund system automatically, slashing the processing time.

"This efficiency boosts Shanghai's position as a leader in tourist-friendly tax refund services," noted Zhang Xiaochun, Manloulan's financial manager.

"We'll continue refining services to ensure overseas travelers benefit from tax refunds and feel the vibrancy of China's consumer market," a Shanghai tax bureau official said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)