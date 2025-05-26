LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort to begin trial operations ahead of July opening

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, the largest LEGOLAND in the world, announced Monday that it will launch practice runs and trial operations starting Saturday as part of its final pre-opening phase.

Select guests will be invited to experience the park and help fine-tune every detail before the official opening on July 5th. Attractions, restaurants, shows and hotel rooms will be put to the test to ensure high standards of quality, creativity and fun.

The resort will open in stages during this period -- gathering feedback and making final adjustments to ensure the best possible guest experience.

Located in Shanghai's Jinshan District, the 318,000-square-meter resort is a LEGO theme park and hotel destination for children aged 2 to 12 and their families. The resort features over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions, as well as thousands of LEGO models across eight immersive "lands."

Shanghai in east China is becoming a key investment destination for international theme park operators, as they seek to capitalize on China's expanding entertainment and travel markets. The establishment of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort follows the success achieved by Shanghai Disney Resort.

