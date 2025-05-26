Construction of public cultural spaces promoted in China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:01, May 26, 2025

People read at the Zikawei Library in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025. In recent years, Shanghai has been promoting the construction of key public cultural facilities and cultural landmarks with Shanghai characteristics.

Statistics show that in 2024, more than 2,500 cultural activities were held in these facilities, which served nearly 20 million visits.

These public cultural spaces in Shanghai not only meet the daily cultural needs of the citizens, but also attract tourists to experience local culture. They become showcases to display the charm of Shanghai culture. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A musical workshop is held at the West Bund Theatre in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





Children read books at the Zikawei Library in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





Students visit the Shanghai Meteorological Museum during a study tour in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





A boy takes a photo of exhibits at the Shanghai Meteorological Museum in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture during an exhibition at the historical building of Shanghai Municipal Council in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 9, 2025.





Readers are seen at the Zikawei Library in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





Enthusiasts experience a professional class of a dance school during a public event for International Dance Day 2025 at the Shanghai International Dance Center in east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2025.





Dancers from Shanghai Ballet perform a highlight clip of Swan Lake at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025.





An experimental theater troupe activity is held at the West Bund Theatre in east China's Shanghai, May 17, 2025.





An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2025 shows Gate M, a cultural complex located near Huangpu River, in east China's Shanghai.





