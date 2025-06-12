J-15 fighter jet takes off for training
An aircraft handling officer assigned to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy gives launch signal to a J-15 carrier-based fighter jet during a flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Ning and Fu Jinquan)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy speeds up towards the ski jump to take off during a flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Ning and Fu Jinquan)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy takes off from an aircraft carrier during a flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Ning and Fu Jinquan)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy prepares to land onto an aircraft carrier during a flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Ning and Fu Jinquan)
Photos
