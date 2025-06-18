J-10 fighter jets engage in nighttime training
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway after returning from a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspects the engine nozzle of a fighter jet during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA naval vessels in maritime training
- PLA conducts patrol in South China Sea, on high alert for destabilizing activities
- J-15 fighter jet takes off for training
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol
- Multiple helicopters in flight training
- Chinese military to participate in peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
- J-16 fighter jet in nighttime training
- Fighter jets in night flight training
- Soldiers cross one-rope bridge
- J-16 fighter jets take off in formation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.