J-10 fighter jets engage in nighttime training

China Military Online) 15:22, June 18, 2025

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway after returning from a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command inspects the engine nozzle of a fighter jet during a nighttime flight training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

