PLA naval vessels in maritime training
The Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy practices replenishment-at-sea with the Type 903A comprehensive supply ship Kekexilihu (Hull 903) during a maritime training exercise in early June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Fengxiang)
The Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy fires its close-in weapon system at the simulated targets during a maritime training exercise in early June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Fengxiang)
The Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise in early June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Fengxiang)
The Type 055 destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise in early June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Fengxiang)
Photos
