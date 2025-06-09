J-16 fighter jet in nighttime training

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise on May 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng and Wang Lu)

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force releases drag chute to slow down while landing on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise on May 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng and Wang Lu)

