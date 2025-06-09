Home>>
J-16 fighter jet in nighttime training
By Lin Congyi (China Military Online) 10:21, June 09, 2025
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise on May 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng and Wang Lu)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force releases drag chute to slow down while landing on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise on May 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dezheng and Wang Lu)
