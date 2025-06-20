PLA slams British hype over patrol vessel's Taiwan Strait transit

Xinhua) 13:27, June 20, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Friday criticized Britain for hyping up the transit of its offshore patrol vessel through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Liu Runke said the Eastern Theater Command deployed forces to monitor the entire transit, maintained a high level of alert, and responded effectively to the situation.

The remarks by the British side distort legal principles and mislead the public, while its actions are a deliberate attempt to stir up trouble and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Liu said.

"The theater command forces remain on high alert at all times and will firmly counter any threats or provocations," the spokesperson added.

