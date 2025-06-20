3rd China-ASEAN Defense Think Tank Exchange held in China's Guiyang

Xinhua) 13:30, June 20, 2025

This photo shows a scene during the third China-ASEAN Defense Think Tank Exchange held in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 19, 2025. This event, hosted by the Academy of Military Sciences of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

