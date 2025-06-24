China's Sept. 3 military parade to display improved weapons, equipment

Xinhua) 15:08, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The weapons and equipment to be displayed in China's Sept. 3 military parade embody the Chinese military's system-based combat capabilities, new-domain and new-quality combat strength and strategic deterrence power, said a senior military officer at a press conference on Tuesday.

All the equipment and weapons to be displayed during the parade will be active-duty main battle equipment. They embody China's independent innovation capacity in weapons and equipment development, said Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

These weapons and equipment are all domestically produced and offer higher strike precision, improved battlefield adaptability and greater combat effectiveness, according to Wu.

China announced on Tuesday that it will hold a military parade in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Sept. 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Wu added that all weapons and equipment in the parade will be selected from combat units of various services and arms -- including elements of strategic strike forces, advanced operational and tactical equipment, as well as new types of forces suited to future warfare.

The equipment on display will also cover a full spectrum of capabilities, such as command and control, reconnaissance and early warning, air and missile defense, fire strike and integrated support.

In addition, the parade is organized according to combat groups, embodying the core principles of information dominance, system-of-systems support, elite force operations and joint-force victory, said Wu.

Wu added that in recent years, China has overcome numerous cutting-edge technological challenges and developed a large array of advanced weapons and equipment, ushering in a new era in its armaments development.

New-generation aircraft carriers, destroyers, stealth fighters, drones and strategic missiles have been rapidly commissioned, marking a great leap forward in the Chinese military's armaments development -- and providing strong support for a substantial boost in combat capabilities, said Wu.

"This has given our military greater confidence in its ability to fight and win," added Wu.

