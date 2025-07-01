China's aircraft carrier formations return after completing far-sea training

Xinhua) 08:15, July 01, 2025

This photo shows a fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's naval formations of two aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, have completed their far-sea combat-oriented training and safely returned to their home ports, according to the Chinese navy on Monday.

The training was conducted in a well-coordinated and systematic manner as the two naval formations advanced into the Western Pacific, collaborated with relevant military forces, and completed a variety of exercises under combat conditions, such as those related to reconnaissance and early warning, counterstrike, maritime assault, air defense, and the day-and-night tactical flight of carrier-based aircraft.

The training has yielded a series of research achievements for relevant military subjects and significantly boosted the systemic combat capabilities of China's aircraft carrier formations, following previous dual-carrier drills conducted jointly by the two naval formations last year.

During the training, certain foreign warships and aircraft repeatedly conducted up-close reconnaissance maneuvers, tracking, and surveillance. The Chinese naval formations maintained high vigilance and responsiveness to combat scenarios, organized multiple flights of carrier-based aircraft, and handled the situation professionally and soundly.

According to the Chinese navy, as a routine arrangement per its annual plan, the training has effectively tested the joint training results of relevant forces and enhanced their capability to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

This photo shows a fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.

This photo shows the formation conducting replenishment-at-sea.

This photo shows Yan'an missile destroyer.

This photo shows fighter jets on Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong.

This photo shows fighter jets preparing to take off from an aircraft carrier.

This photo shows a fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.

This photo shows fighter jets on Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong.

This photo shows a fighter jet preparing to take off from an aircraft carrier.

This photo shows Yuncheng missile frigate.

This photo shows a fighter jet landing on an aircraft carrier.

