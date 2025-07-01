Chinese soldiers assist in silt cleanup

(People's Daily App) 14:22, July 01, 2025

In Congjiang, Guizhou Province, Chinese soldiers are lending a hand to residents as they clean up the significant silt deposits left behind after the floodwaters recede, despite being covered in mud themselves. These soldiers consistently stand at the forefront during disasters, providing the community with a sense of security and stability.

