Naval fleet led by Shandong aircraft carrier starts Hong Kong visit

Xinhua) 13:57, July 03, 2025

A fireboat of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government performs a water gate ceremony for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived here on Thursday morning. (Photo by Jia Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit.

At around 8 a.m., the fleet comprising the Shandong and three other vessels entered the Victoria Harbor. More than 700 officers and soldiers spelled out Chinese characters "secure country, sweet home" on the Shandong's flight deck.

The aircraft carrier and the Yan'an missile destroyer were anchored near the west end of the Victoria Harbor, while the Zhanjiang missile destroyer and the Yuncheng missile frigate docked at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base in Stonecutters Island.

At around 10 a.m., HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee welcomed the Shandong aircraft carrier formation at a ceremony held at the Stonecutters Island Naval Base.

This is the Shandong's first visit to Hong Kong. From Friday to Sunday, the Shandong, the Zhanjiang and the Yuncheng will host open tours, lectures, drill demonstrations and other exchange activities.

Soldiers line up on the deck of Zhanjiang missile destroyer during its visit to Hong Kong, south China, on July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived here on Thursday morning. (Photo by Li Tang/Xinhua)

This photo shows the aircraft carrier Shandong sailing in Hong Kong waters, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Soldiers line up on the deck of Zhanjiang missile destroyer during its visit to Hong Kong, south China, on July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived here on Thursday morning. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)

This photo shows the aircraft carrier Shandong sailing in Hong Kong waters, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This photo shows the aircraft carrier Shandong sailing in Hong Kong waters, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This photo shows the aircraft carrier Shandong sailing in Hong Kong waters, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A fireboat of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government performs a water gate ceremony for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy fleet in Hong Kong, south China, July 3, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived here on Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)