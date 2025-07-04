Swiss Kung Fu enthusiast chases Wing Chun dream in E China's Yantai

Natalie, a 31-year-old Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) enthusiast from Switzerland, practices the fundamentals of Wing Chun, a traditional southern Chinese Kung Fu style, in a martial arts school in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 2025. (Photo/Qu Zhengyang)

Fascinated by Chinese Kung Fu (martial arts) movies since childhood, 31-year-old Natalie from Switzerland chose to major in sinology in college for systematic training in Chinese language, history and philosophy, and now she is learning Wing Chun, a traditional southern Chinese Kung Fu style, in China.

"I was captivated by Chinese Kung Fu movies when I was 7 years old, and have mimicked simple moves in front of the TV since then," Natalie recalled.

After graduating from college, she joined the Swiss National Museum, continuing to follow Chinese martial arts, especially Wing Chun, in her spare time.

"Most Chinese martial arts schools in Switzerland focus on Shaolin Kung Fu, but Wing Chun's compact and swift techniques feel more suitable for women. That's exactly what I wanted to pursue," she explained.

After finding out online that Kunyu Mountain Shaolin Martial Arts Academy in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province offers specialized Wing Chun courses, she contacted the school and enrolled without hesitation.

In April this year, Natalie finally arrived in China to embark on her martial arts journey.

Natalie, a 31-year-old Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) enthusiast from Switzerland, practices Chinese Kung Fu in a martial arts school in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 2025. (Photo/Qu Zhengyang)

At the school, she trains daily alongside classmates from various countries and age groups, observing masters' demonstrations attentively and recording videos to watch and study movements repeatedly.

She has devoted most of her extracurricular time to practicing with wooden dummies, eventually discovering how to apply force effectively.

"What I used to watch in movies is now unfolding right before my eyes—and I'm living it," she said.

Besides learning Wing Chun, the cross-cultural encounters have been equally enriching.

During this year's Dragon Boat Festival, Natalie joined her classmates in making Zongzi (glutinous rice dumplings), and crafting sachets.

She has developed a fondness for Baozi (Chinese steamed stuffed buns) and eggplant dishes at the school canteen, and particularly enjoys a traditional Chinese tea-making method called Kung Fu tea.

Natalie, a 31-year-old Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) enthusiast from Switzerland, trains with international classmates in a martial arts school in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 2025. (Photo/Qu Zhengyang)

"Kung Fu training has made me more patient and more confident, and taught me to approach both people and situations with reverence," she reflected.

Natalie plans to continue her studies in China until next year. Her long-term goal is to open a small martial arts studio in Switzerland to practice Wing Chun techniques and share the traditional Chinese martial arts culture and tea ceremonies she's learning in China with local Kung Fu enthusiasts.

