Gravity-defying kicks: Chongqing student steals the show

(People's Daily App) 16:54, April 29, 2025

A senior high school student from Chongqing Municipality set the crowd ablaze at a sports meet with a breathtaking taekwondo performance. Executing six consecutive flying kicks with lightning speed and precision, he moved as if he were defying gravity. His powerful and dynamic display captured the fierce energy of youth, leaving the audience abuzz with excitement.

(Compiled by Zou Yunshan)

