City landscape of China's Chongqing
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
- China launches first cross-region hydrogen heavy-duty truck route
- Scenery of Yunyang Geopark in China's Chongqing
- Cultural tourism industry promotes local green development in Fengjie County, China's Chongqing
- "City of poetry" in Chongqing promotes cultural tourism industry
- YouTube streamer IShowSpeed tours China's 'cybercity' Chongqing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.