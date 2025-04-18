City landscape of China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 16:12, April 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the city landscape of Chongqing, southwest China. In recent years, Chongqing has revitalized its riverfronts along the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers, integrating nature and urban development to showcase its iconic landscape featuring mountains, rivers, cityscape and bridges. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

