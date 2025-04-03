Home>>
YouTube streamer IShowSpeed tours China's 'cybercity' Chongqing
(People's Daily App) 15:56, April 03, 2025
YouTube star IShowSpeed, who has more than 37 million subscribers, toured China's Chongqing on Wednesday. He visited many landmarks including Kuixinglou Square and Liziba Station, and was amazed by the city's captivating terrain.
(Source: People's Daily Chongqing Branch)
