Chongqing metro train glides through a sea of clouds!

(People's Daily App) 16:43, March 21, 2025

On March 19, an extraordinary sight unfolded as a metro train on CRT Line 6 shrouded in advection fog crossed the Caijia Rail Transit Bridge in Chongqing, which is known as the "Fog City" for its over 100 annual foggy days. This stunning cable-stayed bridge spans the Jialing River, and the dense mist creates the illusion of the train floating on clouds—an awe-inspiring scene reminiscent of a fairy tale!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)