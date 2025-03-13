Tourists enjoy blooming rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:58, March 13, 2025

Tourists take a cable car to enjoy the scenery of rapeseed flowers at Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 12, 2025. As spring unfolds, rapeseed flowers here have entered the blooming season, attracting tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows a train running across Chongkan scenic spot in Tongnan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. As spring unfolds, rapeseed flowers here have entered the blooming season, attracting tourists to visit. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

