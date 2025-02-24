Chongqing's private sector thrives with policy support

Workers operate at a production line of Chongqing Hwasdan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025.(Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) --In recent years, the local government has launched a series of policies for the high-quality development of the city's private sector, covering areas such as technological innovation, market expansion and financial support. In 2024, the economic value added of Chongqing's private sector reached 1.98 trillion yuan (about 273 billion U.S. dollars).

Workers operate at a workshop of Chongqing Honggang Numerical Control Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A saleswoman promotes agricultural machines via livestreaming at an exhibition hall of Chongqing Hwasdan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers operate at a production line of Chongqing Hwasdan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Workers operate at a workshop of Chongqing Hwasdan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A worker operates at a production line of Chongqing Hwasdan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A worker operates at a workshop of Chongqing Honggang Numerical Control Machine Tool Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

