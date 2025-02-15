"City of poetry" promotes cultural tourism industry in SW China

Xinhua) 09:48, February 15, 2025

A cruise ship sails near Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Fengjie, a county in Chongqing where the Kuimen gateway to the magnificent gorges of the Yangtze River is located, gained its reputation as the "city of poetry," as poets, military figures and politicians in history wrote extensively about the forbidding landscape of rapid currents and narrow waterways.

In recent years, the county has made full use of its ecological, cultural and historical advantages and continuously activated related resources, aiming to build itself into a world-class tourist destination. The cultural tourism industry has developed into one of the pillar industries in Fengjie County, which has effectively promoted the local green development.

Tourists take a cruise ship to visit Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a view of the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows downtown buildings and the Kuimen bridge crossing the Yangtze River in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows the scenery around the ancient town of Baidi and Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves in the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

