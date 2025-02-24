Mountain City magic as Chongqing monorail snakes into open mouths

(People's Daily App) 13:20, February 24, 2025

In Chongqing, nicknamed the "Mountain City," the Chongqing Metro monorail gracefully weaves through mountains and buildings along its routes. At Liziba Station, tourists stand on the platform to take photos; they often open their mouths, creating a playful visual effect that makes it appear like they are "swallowing" the snakes of trains as they slither by.

