We Are China

Night view of Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 08:43, March 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)