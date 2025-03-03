Home>>
Night view of Chongqing, SW China
(Xinhua) 08:43, March 03, 2025
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
An aerial drone photo shows a night view of the downtown area of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
- New silicon carbide device fab inaugurated in southwest China
- Mountain City magic as Chongqing monorail snakes into open mouths
- Thai vlogger shows how technology empowers daily life in Chongqing
- Chongqing's private sector thrives with policy support
- "City of poetry" promotes cultural tourism industry in SW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.