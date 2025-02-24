Thai vlogger shows how technology empowers daily life in Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:16, February 24, 2025

Yaowapa Sangjan (R) talks with a restaurant manager in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 21, 2025.

Selecting the favorite products and making a payment with a simple gesture, the 29-year-old Thai vlogger Yaowapa Sangjan skillfully showcases this convenient lifestyle to foreign viewers.

"Five years ago, when I first arrived in Chongqing, I was used to carrying a large amount of cash," Yaowapa said, pointing her camera at a palm payment device. "Now, I can make the payment with my palm effortlessly."

In 2019, Yaowapa came to Chongqing to study. After graduating, she chose to stay in the city as a short video content creator, introducing the real and colorful life in China to international audiences.

In Chongqing, mobile payment covers nearly all aspects of her daily consumption. Intelligent transportation systems update real-time optimal routes, allowing Yaowapa to tour the city with ease. And the self-driving taxi service adds a futuristic touch to her lifestyle. Through Yaowapa's videos, many foreign viewers have witnessed China's social development.

"China is developing very quickly, and it is highly inclusive. The life in the country is convenient. Whether you're a local or a foreigner, you can find your way of life here," Yaowapa said.

In her free time, Yaowapa enjoys strolling along Nanbin Road, a popular tourist destination, watching the Yangtze River and the smart buildings on both sides.

"China is not just about modern skyscrapers. It integrates advanced technology into daily life, allowing people to enjoy the convenience brought by those innovations," she said. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Yaowapa Sangjan sees a route map on the intelligent window of a metro train in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan (R) and cameraman Zeng Haojie shoot a video at an automated robotaxi station in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 21, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan shoots a video on a Fuxing high-speed train on Feb. 21, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan shoots a video beside a self-driving taxi in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 21, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan (R) and cameraman Zeng Haojie do livestreaming at the Liziba sightseeing platform in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan (R) discusses video shooting with cameraman Zeng Haojie at a studio in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan poses for a photo at a studio in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2025.

Yaowapa Sangjan shoots a video on a robotaxi in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 21, 2025.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)