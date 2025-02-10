Home>>
So You're Interested in China? China's 'Green Card'
By Michael Kurtagh, Liu Ning, Zhao Tong, Faiza Kab (People's Daily Online) 16:50, February 10, 2025
The ultimate goal for many expats around the world is a permanent residence card, or green card as it is known by many.
In China, it's called the Five Star Card. The card offers numerous benefits to holders, and can be obtained through a number of pathways.
Join People's Daily Online reporter Michael Kurtagh as he highlights some of the benefits and ways to obtain a Five Star Card. As a bonus, we get to join People's Daily Online reporter Faiza as she obtains her very own Five Star Card!
