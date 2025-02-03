Feature: German barista brews, shares dream life in rural east China

Xinhua) 12:55, February 03, 2025

Frank Sterzer showcases Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, along with new year greetings in German in Cixi Township, Jiangbei District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

HANGZHOU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The rich aroma of freshly roasted coffee filled the air inside a quaint stone cabin in an east China village, which houses German barista Frank Sterzer's caf named Bamboo Coffee Roasters.

After more than 20 years as an engineer and executive with leading automobile companies in Germany and China, Sterzer has found a new calling and also fulfillment in the village of Maoli near the city of Ningbo in Zhejiang Province. Inspired by a lifelong love for coffee, his passion for roasting beans has prompted Sterzer to transform a hobby into a thriving business.

"Zhejiang's countryside offers excellent infrastructure and beautiful landscapes, and I find it the ideal place to live," Sterzer said.

Maoli is located less than a 30-minute drive from the Ningbo city center, thereby striking a pleasing balance between urban convenience and rural tranquility.

For Sterzer, the experience of sipping a cup of coffee while enjoying a slice of handmade cake and gazing at the serene countryside, captures the type of lifestyle he hopes to share with visitors.

"Bamboo Coffee Roasters is a platform for sharing the unique charm of this mountain village with visitors from all over," he explained.

The name of the caf resulted from the abundance of bamboo that surrounds Maoli, while its logo was inspired by a photograph Sterzer took of a local bamboo forest.

He has also created a small "coffee factory" behind the shopfront, featuring neatly stacked premium beans from around the world and the hum of roasting machines. With an annual production capacity of 10 tonnes, this operation has become a key component of the caf's success.

Sterzer first came to China in late 2006 to serve as an engineer for BMW in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Over the years, he also worked in cities such as Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing. However, during a 2021 visit to Maoli, Sterzer fell in love with this village's idyllic setting -- deciding to open a caf there.

The caf is housed by a building near the village entrance which once served as a warehouse. Sterzer spent a year renovating the building, managing to carefully maintain its rustic charm while integrating modern coffee-roasting equipment.

"I also received strong support from both my family and the local village council," he said, noting that the village council offered rent reductions and upgraded the surrounding infrastructure, including reorganizing power lines.

Since opening in June 2024, Bamboo Coffee Roasters has quickly become a popular destination, attracting visitors from near and far -- including international travelers benefiting from China's recent expanded visa-free policies. Sterzer's own family took advantage of this policy, with his mother and siblings visiting last year, while his nephew is expected to arrive in China soon.

As the Year of the Snake approaches, the caf is welcoming guests from all over, including nearby cities like Hangzhou and Shanghai.

"We came to Ningbo for local delicacies like tangyuan, a type of glutinous rice dumpling, and a form of rice cake known as niangao, but we also wanted to visit this coffee shop recommended widely on social media," said a tourist surnamed Wang, who drove to Maoli from Shanghai.

Notably, local residents have observed a positive impact since this caf's opening. Neighboring shops report increased business, with visitors frequently purchasing the likes of snacks, beverages and locally-grown produce. Products such as honey oranges, bamboo shoots and tea have found wider markets, thanks to the caf's popularity.

As rural areas undergo rapid development driven by China's rural revitalization efforts, more people from home and across the globe have chosen to move to the country's rural areas. Recently, a job advertisement offering stable income for village CEOs in Zhejiang proved a hit online. Meanwhile, ever faster development and modernization of rural areas have combined to prompt a change in the composition of rural populations, with more young people and even foreigners choosing to settle in such places.

Having lived in China for just over 18 years, Sterzer is gearing up for his busiest Spring Festival yet.

On New Year's Eve, he and his family plan to enjoy a hot-pot dinner and watch the Spring Festival Gala -- just like other Chinese families do, while his caf will remain open throughout the holiday season.

"I want more people to experience the charm of Chinese villages through my coffee business," Sterzer said.

Frank Sterzer tries his hands making rice cake dumplings, a Ningbo specialty, in Cixi Township, Jiangbei District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Frank Sterzer introduces the coffee products to a customer at his caf in Cixi Township, Jiangbei District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)