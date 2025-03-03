Explore authentic charm of Ciqikou ancient town

March 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2025 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Located by the Jialing River in Chongqing, the ancient town of Ciqikou was first built in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent years, the local government has promoted the development of cultural and tourism sectors while preserving the original charm of the ancient town.

