China's Chongqing hotpot carnival kicks off in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 10:59, March 15, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A Shapingba Hotpot Carnival was held here on Friday to promote cultural exchange, trade and tourism between China and Cambodia.

Shapingba is a major district in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Several Chongqing hotpot enterprises showcased their brands, allowing scores of visitors to experience an authentic taste of Chongqing's culinary culture.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the carnival, Ly Thuch, a Cambodian senior minister in charge of special missions, said the Shapingba Hotpot Carnival serves as a vital platform to further promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Cambodia and China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Meas Sreynich, a sophomore at the Asia Euro University, said it was impressive to use cuisine as a medium to deepen Cambodia-China friendship under the BRI.

"I'm really happy to taste the flavor of Chongqing hotpot," the 20-year-old student said.

Pann Vuthy, a senior at Asia Euro University in Phnom Penh, said the carnival allowed Cambodian hotpot lovers to taste the distinctive flavors of Shapingba.

"The event today is really good because it serves as a bridge of cultural exchange between Cambodia and China," the 23-year-old student said.

