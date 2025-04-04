Cultural tourism industry promotes local green development in Fengjie County, China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:56, April 04, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows ships sailing in Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 19, 2024. With a history of over 2,300 years, Fengjie, a county in Chongqing where the Kuimen gateway to the magnificent gorges of the Yangtze River is located, gained its reputation as the "city of poetry," as poets, military figures and politicians in history wrote extensively about the forbidding landscape of rapid currents and narrow waterways.

In recent years, the county has made full use of its ecological, cultural and historical advantages, aiming to build itself into a world-class tourist destination. The cultural tourism industry has developed into one of the pillar industries in Fengjie County, which has effectively promoted the local green development. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take a cruise ship to visit Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows an urban view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows an urban view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

Tourists take cable cars at a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a view of the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows an urban view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes photos at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows an urban view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists take a cruise ship to visit Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows an urban view of Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a cruise ship sailing in Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes photos at the ancient town of Baidi in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows ships sailing in Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows people walking on an overpass in Fengjie County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Zhu Song/Xinhua)

