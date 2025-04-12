Scenery of Yunyang Geopark in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:38, April 12, 2025

This photo taken on March 10, 2024 shows the scenery in the Yunyang Geopark in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced on Friday that two geoparks in China, one in northwest China's Qinghai Province and another in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, have been granted the title of UNESCO Global Geopark.

With these new additions, China now boasts 49 UNESCO Global Geoparks, more than any other countries in the world.

In southwest China's Chongqing, the Yunyang Geopark covers approximately 1,124 square kilometers and is renowned for its rich dinosaur fossils and dramatic karst landforms. The fossils found here are of global scientific importance, as they help fill a significant knowledge gap in the evolution of dinosaurs during the Middle Jurassic period, especially the early part of the period. (Xinhua)

