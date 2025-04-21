Drone light show debuts in SW China's Chongqing
A drone light show is pictured in Nan'an District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 19, 2025. The 15-minute drone light show, which features iconic city landmarks of Chongqing, made its debut on Saturday, presenting a visual feast along with a city lighting display.
The show will be held in a regular routine every Saturday in the city and also on holidays and some other important occasions. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
