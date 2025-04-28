China Buzz: Shaolin kung fu amazes Eurasian journalists
Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian partner countries visited the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province on April 26, 2025. The temple is known not only as a center of Buddhism but also as a key hub for Chinese kung fu.
After watching a skilled group kung fu performance by professionals, the journalists took part in a training session on basic techniques and martial arts etiquette.
"Chinese kung fu emphasizes both inner and outer strength," said Ren Cheng, a trainer with 10 years of experience, explaining the philosophy behind the practice. "By strengthening your body from within, your kung fu techniques on the outside become even stronger."
Boris Manzhukov, a Georgian reporter with Media Union Obieqtivi, said he first learned about kung fu through martial arts films. "I know the animated film 'Kung Fu Panda,' so l know this field from cinemas," he said. "I enjoyed it. They are real professionals."
