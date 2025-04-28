China Buzz: Shaolin kung fu amazes Eurasian journalists

15:58, April 28, 2025 By Tian Yi, Wang Yuheng, Yang Qian, Zhang Rong ( People's Daily Online

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian partner countries visited the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province on April 26, 2025. The temple is known not only as a center of Buddhism but also as a key hub for Chinese kung fu.

After watching a skilled group kung fu performance by professionals, the journalists took part in a training session on basic techniques and martial arts etiquette.

"Chinese kung fu emphasizes both inner and outer strength," said Ren Cheng, a trainer with 10 years of experience, explaining the philosophy behind the practice. "By strengthening your body from within, your kung fu techniques on the outside become even stronger."

Boris Manzhukov, a Georgian reporter with Media Union Obieqtivi, said he first learned about kung fu through martial arts films. "I know the animated film 'Kung Fu Panda,' so l know this field from cinemas," he said. "I enjoyed it. They are real professionals."

