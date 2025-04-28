"Spring Fair" in Malta featurs Chinese culture, marks World Tai Chi Day

Xinhua) April 28, 2025

VALLETTA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The "Spring Fair," featuring a vibrant array of Chinese cultural activities and celebrating the World Tai Chi Day, was held on Sunday at the Garden of Serenity, a traditional Chinese garden in Santa Lucija, Malta.

Jointly hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Santa Lucija local council, the fair offered visitors the opportunity to savor Chinese tea and cuisine, explore the art of calligraphy and traditional Chinese medicine, and enjoy a series of lively performances, including singing, dancing, Tai Chi demonstrations, and a Han Chinese costume showcase.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Charmaine St John, mayor of Santa Lucija, highlighted the "long-standing collaboration" between the local council and the China Cultural Centre. She expressed hope that the Chinese garden would continue to bring together Maltese residents and the Chinese community, while serving as a venue for broader cultural exchanges.

During the event, Tai Chi performances captivated attendees in celebration of the World Tai Chi Day. Members of the Malta Yang Family Tai Chi Association performed the Tai Chi essential form 22 and the Tai Chi sword, while the 20th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) presented a demonstration of the simplified Tai Chi 24 form.

Since 1999, Tai Chi enthusiasts around the world have celebrated the World Tai Chi Day on the last Saturday of April, promoting Tai Chi through performances and exchanges and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

An eye-catching highlight of the fair was a pipa ensemble performance by five students from St Ignatius College Handaq Middle School, guided by their instructor, Chinese artist Guo Mei.

Maria Montebello, head of the school, expressed pride in her students' achievement. "It's a great collaboration with the China Cultural Centre," she told Xinhua, adding that she looked forward to more performances and hoped one day to take her students to China to experience its culture firsthand.

Booths set up during the event drew large crowds of attendees eager to engage in a variety of interactive activities.

"Writing Chinese characters is a bit challenging," Mariam Cachia De Giovanni, 13, after trying her hand at writing the character "Fu," meaning "good fortune." Attending the event with her parents, she proudly shared her work and expressed a keen interest in learning the Chinese language in the future.

It was the first time for Maja Dujakovic, 39, to attend the "Spring Fair." Holding a piece of calligraphy with the Chinese characters "Hu" (tiger) and "Fu," she told Xinhua she was fascinated by Chinese culture and traditional Chinese medicine. "I want to try acupuncture in the future, and is planning a trip to China either this year or next as well," she said.

"Everything is amazing," said 60-year-old William Taylor, who has been passionate about Chinese culture since the age of 10. He expressed a strong desire to visit China and further immerse himself in its rich history.

The annual "Spring Fair" not only showcases the profound heritage of Chinese culture but also serves as a platform for cultural dialogue with Malta, Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, told Xinhua. From Tai Chi to music and dance, every performance reflects the deepening connection and mutual appreciation between the two cultures, she noted.

