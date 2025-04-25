Calligraphy exhibition held in Doha, Qatar

Xinhua) 14:55, April 25, 2025

People visit the "Dialogue of Letters Between Qatar and China" calligraphy exhibition at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, April 24, 2025. The exhibition opened here on Wednesday, aiming at promoting cultural and art exchanges between the two countries. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

