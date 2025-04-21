Chinese folk art exhibition opens in Sarajevo

A girl looks at postcards made by Chinese farmer-artists at a Chinese folk art exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

A Chinese folk art exhibition held in Sarajevo showcased nearly 60 paintings and paper cuttings by farmer-artists, and faculty and students from Northwest Normal University.

SARAJEVO, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese folk art exhibition titled "Chinese Intangible Heritage, Shared by the World", opened Saturday in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

The exhibition, jointly organized by Northwest Normal University and the University of Sarajevo, showcased nearly 60 pieces of traditional Chinese art, including paintings and paper cuttings created by Chinese farmer-artists, as well as faculty and students from Northwest Normal University. The event is held in celebration of the upcoming United Nations Chinese Language Day and will run until April 23.

People view artwork at a Chinese folk art exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

Zhang Xuezhong, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Sarajevo, said the exhibition coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and BiH, and the 10th anniversary of the Confucius Institute, co-founded by the two universities. He expressed hope that cultural exchanges would further strengthen the bonds between the two peoples.

Dusanka Boskovic, vice-rector of the University of Sarajevo, said that these Chinese folk artworks - often made by farmers - celebrate life and joy, and would be warmly received by local visitors.

People view artwork at a Chinese folk art exhibition in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

Zhang Guorong, a professor at the Academy of Fine Arts at Northwest Normal University, emphasized that artistic exchange serves as a bridge between cultures.

In addition to the exhibition, academic lectures and hands-on workshops on Chinese folk art will be held at various local institutions.

