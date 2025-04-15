China Week in Milan demonstrates global design vision

Xinhua) 08:31, April 15, 2025

This photo taken on April 13, 2025 shows Chinese bamboo weaving designs at an exhibition of Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy. The week-long Milan Design Week concluded here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

MILAN, Italy, April 14 (Xinhua) -- As one of the most anticipated fixtures in the global design calendar, the 2025 Milan Design Week, which closed on Sunday, brought a vibrant burst of color and creativity, drawing designers and enthusiasts from around the world.

Among the kaleidoscope of international exhibits, a splash of Chinese red has stood out, symbolizing the rising global presence of Chinese design.

CHINA WEEK OF CREATIVITY

On April 7, the second edition of the China and Design exhibition opened in Milan's Paolo Sarpi district - often dubbed the city's Chinatown. Known as "China Week," the event features dozens of exhibitions and activities focused on industrial cooperation, brand localization, and community integration, aiming at fostering deeper cultural exchange and helping Chinese design concepts take root and flourish overseas.

At the heart of China Week is the Chinese cultural and creative design exhibition, which showcases a range of creative works, including a limited-edition "Snake Dwen Dwen" mascot for the Year of the Snake (a spin-off of the beloved Beijing Winter Olympics figure), a specially crafted bronze wine vessel inspired by the ancient Sanxingdui archaeological site in southwest China, and an intricately carved statue of the legendary "Monkey King" from Journey to the West. These exhibits have captivated large crowds of international visitors.

Models perform at "The Gift," a light mix design of Milan Design Week by Chinese designer Chen Yaoguang, at the University of Milan, in Milan, Italy, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

To complement the main displays, the streets of the Paolo Sarpi district have been transformed into a festive cultural landscape. Arches themed around the Year of the Snake - decorated with traditional symbols such as dragons, dumplings, and serpentine patterns - have been erected along the streets.

"Through both its immersive exhibits and the festive street atmosphere, China Week brought Chinese design vividly to life in Milan - not only as a showcase of creativity but as a celebration of cultural dialogue, urban engagement, and global visibility," said Michele Brunello, director of the China Design Centre in Milan.

China Week has hosted a series of high-level dialogues featuring professors and scholars from top Chinese institutions and Italian design leaders to explore the localization of Chinese design in international markets.

Lin Cunzhen, curator of the exhibition, described the event as a bridge connecting Eastern and Western design philosophies. "On the other side of the bridge stands a new generation of Chinese designers - confident, open and globally minded."

INNOVATION ON WHEELS

During the opening ceremony of China Week, the Turin Automotive Design Award was launched for the first time. Jointly initiated by the Turin Auto Show and the China Design Centre in Milan, the award aims to spotlight outstanding Chinese automotive designs already present in the European market. The winners will be announced in September at the Turin Auto Show.

"We hope this award will strengthen cooperation between the European and Chinese automotive industries and foster cross-cultural synergy," said Barbara Santise, press officer for the Turin Auto Show.

People try a BYD Denza Z9GT vehicle at an exhibition of Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy, April 11, 2025. The week-long Milan Design Week concluded here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Santise added that Chinese vehicles are not only technically advanced but also competitively priced, making them strong contenders in the European market.

Just a few kilometers away, in Milan's Brera district, the Z9GT, a flagship luxury electric sedan by Chinese automaker DENZA under BYD, made its European debut. With flowing curves inspired by Eastern aesthetics, the vehicle stood in poetic harmony with the surrounding Baroque architecture. Lines of international visitors queued for test drives, offering enthusiastic praise.

Across Milan, Chinese auto brands such as XPeng, GAC, and Geely have launched their own showcases, drawing attention from passersby. Once the stronghold of Western luxury brands, the high-end auto market is undergoing a transformation - one where Chinese firms are competing not on cost, but with cutting-edge design, innovation, and bold vision.

A woman visits the booth of BYD Denza at an exhibition of Milan Design Week in Milan, Italy, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

DESIGN AS CULTURAL FUSION

Chinese design also found an artistic expression at the University of Milan. In the university's central courtyard, a circular mirror installation titled Gift, created by Hangzhou-based designer Chen Yaoguang, reflected the surrounding Renaissance architecture like a shimmering slice of modernity. The sculpture bore the word "Gift" in Latin, Italian, and Chinese-symbolizing the fusion of two rich cultures.

"It looks like a pizza sliced from above. It's really fun," said an Italian visitor who only gave his first name as Stefano. "It blends perfectly into the environment. I'm truly impressed by the level of Chinese design."

