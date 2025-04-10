Chinese cultural event attracts visitors in Goiania, Brazil
A teacher from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine at the Federal University of Goias performs with nunchucks during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A teacher (L) from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine at the Federal University of Goias administers auricular therapy to a participant during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A teacher from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine at the Federal University of Goias performs a dragon fitness dance during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A Chinese culture enthusiast performs Tai Chi during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A visitor takes photos of a piece of Chinese painting during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
A teacher (R) from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine at the Federal University of Goias performs Tui Na therapy on a participant during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Teachers from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Medicine at the Federal University of Goias performs Tui Na therapy on participants during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Audience watch an artist (1st R) creating a painting during a Chinese cultural event in Goiania, the state of Goias, Brazil, April 9, 2025. An event featuring traditional Chinese culture opened at the Legislative Assembly of Goias State on Wednesday, attracting many local visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
