Feature: Italian students showcase passion for Chinese through cultural performances

Xinhua) 10:23, April 09, 2025

ROME, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Phoenix-themed dances, recitations of ancient Chinese classics, and dubbing performances of the Chinese anime Ne Zha... On Tuesday, dozens of Italian students at a boarding school in Rome showcased their passion for the Chinese language and culture through a variety of performances.

The event, titled "Celebrating the Spring," was hosted by the international high school Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II, which offers science-related courses in Chinese and a long-term study-in-China program. This annual gala provides a platform for students to demonstrate their progress in Chinese and express their unique talents.

Rosso Sgroi, a fifth-year high school student, played the role of the Monkey King in a short play. His fluent Chinese and lively performance earned hearty laughter and applause from the audience. He shared that he is deeply fond of China's Wuxia culture, or martial hero fiction, and classical Chinese literature.

"I have passed HSK 6 (the highest level of the standard Chinese proficiency exam) and applied to several universities in China," he told Xinhua. "I hope to major in aerospace there because China has made remarkable advancements in the aerospace industry in recent years. Studying this technology in China will be crucial for my future."

Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II introduced its Chinese program in 2009. Since 2010, more than 1,500 students have visited China through summer camps. In 2014, the school established a long-term study program in China. Over the years, the school has cultivated many students who not only possess strong Chinese language skills but also exhibit remarkable cross-cultural communication abilities and a global perspective.

Li Xiaoyong, Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the Chinese Embassy in Italy, said in his address that the spirit of the Italian explorer Marco Polo -- his courage to explore the world, his openness to embracing diverse cultures, and his warmth in forging friendships with strangers -- is needed today, more than ever.

"The school's Chinese program has demonstrated a clear long-term vision since its inception, as we have witnessed Chinese becoming an increasingly significant language in today's world," said Federico Masini, president and director of the Confucius Institute at La Sapienza University in Rome, in his speech ahead of the gala.

Along the high school corridor, a captivating array of Chinese-related paintings, calligraphy, posters, and photographs is displayed on the walls, most of which are student works.

The school has a Chinese library that offers a collection of books and study materials for both teachers and students. Activities such as learning martial arts and the Chinese tea ceremony are popular among the students, fostering a rich Chinese cultural atmosphere among the young Italians.

"Some may argue that globalization is no longer relevant today, but the continued interest of many young Italians in learning Chinese and studying in China is a strong testament to the ongoing influence of globalization," Masini told Xinhua in an interview.

He expressed hope that more Italian and European students would visit and study in China, further enriching cultural exchanges and skill development between Chinese and European youth.

