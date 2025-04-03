Zambia's Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple spreads Chinese culture
Shaolin disciples practice Kung Fu at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
Since its opening in 2021, the Zambia's Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple has become a symbol of the growth of Chinese Shaolin culture in Africa and the global spread of Chinese traditional culture.
The center not only teaches Kung Fu and promotes Chinese culture, but also brings life-changing opportunities to young people in Zambia. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Shaolin disciples practice Kung Fu at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
This photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a view of the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia.
Shaolin disciples play football at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
A Shaolin disciple beats a drum at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
This photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a view of the front entrance to the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia.
Shaolin disciples practice Kung Fu at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
Shaolin disciples practice Kung Fu at the Cultural Center of Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia, on March 31, 2025.
Photos
