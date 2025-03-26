China Cultural Center in Myanmar presents free Chinese film screenings

Xinhua) 15:43, March 26, 2025

YANGON, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon region presents free Chinese film screenings every Saturday, according to the center on Wednesday.

The weekend film screening program had been running since 2018 following the establishment of the center, but was suspended during the COVID-19 period. It resumed on March 15 this year, an official from the center told Xinhua.

Attendees include both individual moviegoers and groups from Chinese schools, she said.

During the summer holidays, visitors can not only enjoy Chinese films, but also learn about the Chinese language, culture, and current affairs through cinema, she added.

A variety of films are screened, including popular Chinese movies, romance films, and documentaries, she said.

The films have Chinese and English subtitles, making them accessible even for those unfamiliar with the language but interested in Chinese movies, she added.

