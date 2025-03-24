Ancient Chinese Guqins on display in Budapest

Xinhua) 10:42, March 24, 2025

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A special exhibition featuring ancient Chinese zithers, or Guqins, kicked off Friday evening at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest.

Titled "The Voice of Nature and the Human Soul from China - An Exhibition of Guqins from the China Three Gorges Museum" in China's southwest city of Chongqing, the display offers a rare glimpse into the artistry, spirituality, and philosophy embedded in this traditional Chinese string instrument, often referred to as the "instrument of the sages."

In his welcome address, Lajos Kemecsi, director-general of the Museum of Ethnography, said "The exhibition opening today marks a significant milestone in the complex cooperation between the Museum of Ethnography and its Chinese partner institutions. China's musical culture has a long and distinguished history, characterized by remarkable richness."

Kemecsi added that visitors can experience the unique charm and depth of Chinese instrumental culture through the carefully selected items on display.

Sun Jie, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, emphasized the symbolic value of holding such an event in Hungary, a country with deep musical traditions.

It is a great honor to present the ancient art of the Guqin in a nation that cherishes music. This exhibition reflects the long-standing friendship between China and Hungary and will further deepen mutual understanding, he said.

According to him, the 10 Guqins on display date back hundreds of years and are valued not just as musical instruments but as cultural artifacts combining lacquer art, calligraphy, and the Eastern philosophy of harmony between man and nature.

Gabor Csaba, deputy state secretary at Hungary's Ministry of Culture and Innovation, underlined the broader importance of such cultural exchange.

"Cultural cooperation like this lays the foundation for harmonious development," he stated. He also noted that Hungary and China celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations last year, reflecting the growing depth of bilateral cultural ties.

The opening ceremony is accompanied by live performances, including Guqin music, traditional Hanfu dance, and curator-guided tours. The exhibition is open to the public until June 30.

