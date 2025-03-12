Feature: Bridging cultures, Japanese students share experiences on learning Chinese

March 12, 2025

FUJISAWA, Japan, March 12 (Xinhua) -- As early cherry blossoms began to bloom, high school students from the coastal prefecture of Japan's Kanagawa took the stage at the fourth Shonan Chinese Speech Contest to share their passion and experiences on their journey of learning the Chinese language.

Most contestants of the event, which took place on Sunday in Japan's Fujisawa City, had been studying Chinese for just over a year in their spare time. Though their pronunciation was still developing, their enthusiasm for the language impressed the audiences.

The students were largely drawn to Chinese due to their interest in Chinese culture. "Japan and China are geographically close and share many cultural similarities. That intrigued me and sparked my interest in learning Chinese," said Komuku Naotaro, winner of the "Excellence Award."

Another participant, Karibe Fukuta, noted that he often encounters Chinese tourists and believes learning the language will not only help him communicate with them but also deepen his understanding of Chinese culture.

Noguchi Takahiro, a student from Fujisawa High School, won the competition's "Best Performance Award." Having studied Chinese for nearly two years, he aspires to work for a company engaged in business with China.

"Pronunciation is the hardest part of learning Chinese, but my teacher has helped me improve step by step," Noguchi said. "Since I have to balance school life, I can't study Chinese full-time, but I make the most of my free time to practice."

Among the audience was 70-year-old Mochizuki Tokuzo, a veteran Chinese learner who has studied the language for nearly 60 years. Speaking fluently in Chinese, he remarked, "I started learning Chinese in my first year of university, but these students are already learning it in high school. Their future is bound to surpass mine."

Shonan Chinese Speech Contest Committee Chairman Masuda Takayuki highlighted the importance of such events in fostering deeper cultural understanding. "We hope this competition helps young Japanese learners gain a deeper appreciation of China's language, culture, and traditions."

Masuda also spoke about the deep connection between Fujisawa and Kunming, China, linked by the legacy of Chinese composer Nie Er, who wrote the national anthem of the People's Republic of China "March of the Volunteers." On July 17, 1935, Nie Er, a 23-year-old Chinese musician, drowned while swimming near Enoshima Island in Fujisawa.

To honor his memory, local residents established the Nie Er Memorial Monument and Nie Er Memorial Square. In 1981, Fujisawa and Kunming, Nie Er's hometown, officially became sister cities, strengthening their cultural ties.

According to Ueno Atsushi, president of the Shonan Japan-China Friendship Association, Fujisawa hosts a Nie Er memorial event every July, inviting top participants from Kunming's Japanese speech contest to Japan. These students stay with local families and engage in youth exchange activities.

"We hope young people will gain a deeper understanding of China and build friendships with Chinese youth," Ueno said. "We are planting a seed in their hearts, hoping that one day it will grow and blossom into a lasting friendship between Japan and China."

