Feature: Tanzanian university student pursues dream career through learning Chinese

DAR ES SALAAM, March 5 (Xinhua) -- For Zena Ayubu Saidi, a second-year student at the University of Dar es Salaam, learning Chinese is more than just acquiring a new language -- it has become a gateway to a dream career full of opportunities.

"I consider the Chinese language key to employment opportunities provided by Chinese enterprises operating in Tanzania," Saidi told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The 23-year-old Tanzanian woman is currently pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in education. Her ambition is to become a Chinese language teacher after graduating in 2026.

"I am interested in teaching Chinese. Meanwhile, I also love interpreting and translating between Chinese, English, and Kiswahili," said Saidi.

In Saidi's eyes, learning Chinese is beneficial not only for offering language-related job opportunities, but also for doctors, engineers, and many other professionals to build careers in China.

Speaking fluent Chinese, Saidi has immersed herself in Chinese culture, embracing its cuisine, martial arts, music, and television dramas.

"I watch a lot of Chinese dramas because they are exciting, like Home Temptation, Majestic Kingdom, and many others. These dramas are educational and help us to know about Chinese culture in general," she said.

Though she has never visited China, her studies in Chinese history have deepened her understanding of the country. "I am still interested in visiting China to learn more about that friendly country," she said.

Saidi's journey with the Chinese language began in 2017, when she joined Form One at Kiwanja cha Ndege Secondary School in the capital, Dodoma.

"Our teachers gave us gifts when we performed well in Chinese language examinations. We did Chinese language competitions that were very interesting," she told Xinhua at the Confucius Institute of the University of Dar es Salaam. "From there, I was inspired to learn the Chinese language."

For more than a decade, the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam has been essential in fostering cultural exchanges and Chinese language education, strengthening the ties between China and Tanzania.

When the institute marked its 10th anniversary in July 2023, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said that so far, the Confucius Institute has trained nearly 50,000 Chinese learners in Tanzania, providing opportunities for students who want to learn Chinese.

Saidi expressed gratitude for Tanzania's recent education policy, which integrates Chinese language learning from primary school onward.

"Many Tanzanian youths will have an opportunity to learn the Chinese language that will benefit them in the future," said Saidi.

