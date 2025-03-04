Post-90s designer "turns" cultural relics into innovative toys

Xinhua) 08:43, March 04, 2025

This undated combo photo shows some of the cultural creative products designed by Zeng Zhou. Zeng Zhou, a cultural creative product designer and planning operator born in the 1990s, has been fascinated with animation and movie peripheral products as well as trendy toys and figurines since his childhood, dreaming of developing cultural creative products that embody the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

In 2018, Zeng quit his job at a game designing institution to become an independent designer. Inspired by the iconic bronze artifacts including the Sacred Tree, masks and animal faces on display at the Sanxingdui Museum, he designed numerous stylish, playful, and adorable cultural creative works by blending in contemporary trendy elements. His creations brought him multiple awards in design competitions.

Moreover, Zeng initiated a contest of creative ideas on static models, and has operated it for two consecutive years. Participants from across the country flocked in to showcase their works and exchange their minds. (Xinhua)

Zeng Zhou introduces the toys and figurines he has collected to children visiting his shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou works on a model at his studio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou refines the designing of a cultural creative product inspired by the Sacred Tree displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum, at his office in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou (R) communicates with a participant during a contest of creative ideas on static models in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2024.





Zeng Zhou refines the designing of a cultural creative product inspired by the Sacred Tree displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum, at his office in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou (L) works on a model at his stuio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





This photo taken on March 1, 2025 shows Zeng Zhou at the Tianfu international center for animation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.





Zeng Zhou displays a cultural creative product he designed with the original artifact displayed at the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 17, 2022.





Zeng Zhou (1st R) communicates with a participant during a contest of creative ideas on static models in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2024.





Zeng Zhou poses for photos with some of the cultural creative products he designed at his shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou refines the designing of a cultural creative product inspired by the Sacred Tree displayed at the Sanxingdui Museum, at his office in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou films a cultural creative product inspired by the Sacred Tree in the Sanxingdui Museum at his shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Customers select cultural creative products at Zeng Zhou's shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou arranges toys and figurines he has collected at his shop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025.





Zeng Zhou displays the medals he designed for a contest of creative ideas on static models in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2024.





